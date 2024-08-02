Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.88 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.880 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,752. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

