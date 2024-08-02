Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.50

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.50 and last traded at $111.44, with a volume of 7186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.85.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

