FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,931. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

