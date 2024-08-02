Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,000 ($12.86) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($34.99) to GBX 2,650 ($34.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.58) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,566 ($20.14).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEVR

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.2 %

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

LON FEVR opened at GBX 921 ($11.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 898.57 ($11.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,400 ($18.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7,084.62, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,039.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,080.80.

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.