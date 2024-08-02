Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.11.

TSE FSZ opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.01.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

