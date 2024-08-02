Financial Contrast: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) & AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of AC Immune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AC Immune has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -88.73% -33.33% -20.22% AC Immune N/A -38.44% -33.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 AC Immune 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 687.80%. AC Immune has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.14%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than AC Immune.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $20.13 million 2.70 -$81.58 million ($5.00) -1.10 AC Immune $16.48 million 22.93 -$60.41 million ($0.69) -5.54

AC Immune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hookipa Pharma. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hookipa Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats AC Immune on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical studies trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that is in Phase Ib/2a clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. AC Immune SA has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

