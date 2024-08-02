FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ FINW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

