First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.46.

Shares of FCR.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$16.31. 98,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,275. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Al Mawani acquired 5,000 shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

