First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

