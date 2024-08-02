First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of FIBK opened at $29.71 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

