First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. First National has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other First National news, Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,661.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First National news, Director James R. Wilkins III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,357.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 1,700 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 292,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,661.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,469 shares of company stock valued at $346,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

