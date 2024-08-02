First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
FREVS stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.01.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Defense Stocks Soar to New Highs; Higher Highs Are Coming
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Generac Raises Guidance: Why Is the Stock Still a Hold?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Iconic Burger Chain’s Stock Rallies, Defying Market Trends
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.