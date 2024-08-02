First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

FREVS stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

