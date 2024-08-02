First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.97. 837,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

