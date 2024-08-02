First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading Down 6.5%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.06). Approximately 681,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,075,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

First Tin Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £13.17 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Tin news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400,000 ($3,087,213.79). 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

