First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.06

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 6094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

