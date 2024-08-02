First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.85

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 4631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
