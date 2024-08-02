First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.85

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 4631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

