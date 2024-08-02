First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 215,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.