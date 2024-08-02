First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.85

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 44766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

