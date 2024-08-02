First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MYFW

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.