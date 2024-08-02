FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.92.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

