FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.81 EPS.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 1,651,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,981. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

