Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Fiverr International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.82.

NYSE:FVRR remained flat at $23.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.77 million, a PE ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

