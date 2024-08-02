Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 265,622 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FND shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.