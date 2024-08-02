Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.09.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

