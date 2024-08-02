FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,013. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

