Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.17.

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.58. 148,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,897. The stock has a market cap of C$28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.94. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2075145 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

