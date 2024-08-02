FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.38

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 28497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in FOX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 201,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.