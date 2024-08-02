Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.12

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 192012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,878,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,193,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

