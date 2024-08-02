Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 2.9 %
TSE:FRU traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.30. 1,078,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.99. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties
In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
