Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.7 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 2,265,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,838. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last ninety days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

