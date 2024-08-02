Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.7 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.
Freshworks Stock Performance
FRSH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 2,265,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,838. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.74.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on FRSH
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last ninety days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.