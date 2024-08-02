Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Up to $39.46

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $42.68. Frontdoor shares last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 192,979 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

