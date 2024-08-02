FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $22,515,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $17,830,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $8,759,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $4,245,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

