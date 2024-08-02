FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Gap Down to $10.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.03. FTAI Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 230,462 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIP. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

