Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 4.16.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

