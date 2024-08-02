Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.2 million.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. 418,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

