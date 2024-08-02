Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 12,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,506,623 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,446.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

Tile Shop Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 62,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

