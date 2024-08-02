Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FURY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,548. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

