FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.05.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY stock opened at C$47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$48.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.72.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

