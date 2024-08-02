FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

CFR opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

