FY2025 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Reduced by Analyst

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of C$56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million.

Information Services Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Information Services stock opened at C$25.56 on Friday. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$463.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. Corporate insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.