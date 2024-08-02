FY2025 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.64 and a 1 year high of C$12.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 106,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 106,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

