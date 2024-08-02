G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00038058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000097 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

