GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 4,441.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

