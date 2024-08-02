Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Garmin Trading Down 2.5 %

GRMN stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 303,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,955. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

