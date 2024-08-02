Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Director Julia Steyn Sells 14,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE GTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 903,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,604. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

