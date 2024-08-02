Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 141.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050- EPS.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded down $17.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,304. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

