Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.52.

Shares of GNRC opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Generac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Generac by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

