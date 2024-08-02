Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Generac stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

