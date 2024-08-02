General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
