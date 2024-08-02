Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 213,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 584,992 shares.The stock last traded at $28.32 and had previously closed at $28.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.